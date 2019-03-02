No bail for man charged with attempted murder in Humboldt Park shooting

A 23-year-old man was denied bail after allegedly shooting another man Monday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Antonio Vickers, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Chicago police. He is also wanted on a separate arrest warrant.

Vickers was taken into custody following the shooting about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Monticello. A 65-year-old man was on a sidewalk when Vickers ran up to him and shot him multiple times in the body, police said.

Three people, including Vickers, were arrested, police said. The other two were released without charges.

Vickers’ next court date is scheduled for March 5.