No bail for man charged with fatally shooting fiancee with daughter, 13, at home

Bail was denied Sunday for a man charged with the shooting death of his fiancee in the couple’s South Side Gresham home.

Rory Watson, 57, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Beatrice Jones, 56, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Watson’s 13-year-old daughter was in another room when she heard her father arguing with Jones shortly before 10 p.m. at the home in the 8600 block of South Carpenter, prosecutors said. The daughter then heard a gunshot and called her cousin, who called police.

Officers arrived to the home and found Watson sitting at the dining room table, prosecutors said. A loaded revolver was on the kitchen counter, and two spent shell casings were recovered.

Jones had a gunshot wound in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cook County Judge Mary Marubio ordered Watson held without bail. If convicted, Watson could face a life sentence.

Watson has four previous felony convictions, and was most recently discharged from custody on June 7.