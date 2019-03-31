No bail for teen charged with Gold Coast break-in, attempted sex assault

A teenager was ordered held without bail after he allegedly broke into an apartment in the Gold Coast early Saturday and tried to sexually assault a woman when she returned home.

Malique Wilson, 19, of Moline, was charged with felony counts of residential burglary and attempted sexual assault, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

During his initial court hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Judge Stephanie K. Miller denied Wilson bail, noting the “inherently dangerous and violent nature” of the allegations.

About 4:35 a.m. Saturday, the woman returned to her apartment in the 200 block of East Delaware and found Wilson in her bed, prosecutors said. She had never met him before.

The woman then called 911 and ordered Wilson out of her apartment, prosecutors said. When he refused to leave, she pulled out a stun gun and continued to tell him to get out.

Undeterred, Wilson began rifling through his sweatshirt, leading the woman to believe he had some type of weapon on him, prosecutors said.

At that point, Wilson walked to the front of the apartment and stood with his back to the door, prosecutors said. He then allegedly asked whether the woman “wanted oral sex” and stepped within arms-length of her, prosecutors said.

The woman tried to stymie the advance by brandishing the stun gun, but Wilson sidestepped her and allegedly exposed himself while telling her to perform oral sex on him, prosecutors said.

Still armed with the stun gun, the woman again ordered Wilson to leave and he complied, prosecutors said.

Once he was outside, the woman locked the door and spoke with a 911 operator, prosecutors said. Nevertheless, Wilson remained outside her apartment for a while, knocking on the door before finally leaving, prosecutors said.

Officers later found Wilson in the building’s lobby and took him into custody, authorities said. He wasn’t found with any weapons.

Following his arrest, Wilson was identified by the victim and he admitted to breaking into her apartment and exposing himself to her, prosecutors said.

On Sunday, Miller cited the state’s evidence before ordering Wilson held at the Cook County Jail.

“Entering an individual’s residence without permission, being in there and staying after the owner came home and attempting … a sexual offense, it’s the court’s position that a no bail hold is necessary,” said Miller.

Wilson, who has no known criminal history, was also ordered to stay away from the victim and her apartment building.

He is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.