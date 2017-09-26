No explosives found after bomb threat at Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack

No explosive devices were found during a search after a bomb threat to Nordstrom Rack employees Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Oak Brook.

About 2:30 p.m., a male called the clothing store in the 1400 block of 22nd Street, telling everyone to get out of the building, according to Oak Brook police.

Police and Oak Brook Fire Department emergency units responded and searched the building, but determined no explosive devises were in the area.

Nordstrom Rack has reopened and resumed normal operations. Police are investigating the identity of the caller.

Anyone with information should contact police at (630) 368-8700 or crimetips@oak-brook.org.