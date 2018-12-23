Our Pledge To You

News

12/23/2018, 06:12am

No injuries after 2 buildings catch on fire in West Pullman

BySun-Times Wire
email

Two buildings caught on fire Sunday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 4:44 a.m., a one-and-a-half-story home in the 100 block of West 117th Street became engulfed in flames, which spread to the two-and-a-half-story building next door, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No one was inside either building and no injuries were reported, CFD said. The fires were struck out at 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters battle 2 house fires about 5 a.m. Sunday, December 22, 2018 in the 100 block of West 117th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Sun-Times Wire