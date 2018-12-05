No injuries after 4 rescued from Cicero fire

Firefighters rescued two children and two women from a four-unit apartment blaze late Tuesday in west suburban Cicero, but no one was hurt.

Shortly after 10 p.m., firefighters responded to the building in the 1500 block of South 51st Court, according to the town’s spokesman, Ray Hanania. One of the units’ bathrooms had caught on fire.

An 8-year-old, 10-year-old and two women in their 20s were rescued from the building, Hanania said. Four families — 18 people total — were displaced as a result of the fire.

Cicero’s fire department was investigating the incident.