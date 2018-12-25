No injuries after Christmas morning fire in Evanston

A family was displaced but unharmed after a fire broke out early Tuesday inside their home in north suburban Evanston.

At 3:51 a.m., firefighters responded to a single-family house in the 1700 block of Brown Avenue, according to the Evanston Fire Department. The rear of the building was ablaze and brimming with heavy smoke.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, the fire department said. All residents safely got out of the home, three of whom were taken to Evanston Hospital for minor smoke inhalation and released later that morning.

The family was staying with relatives following the fire, which has destroyed the home for the time being, the fire department said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.