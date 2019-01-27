No injuries after home in Bridgeport catches on fire

All residents made it out safely after their two-story home was consumed by flames early Sunday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the residence in the 300 block of West 27th Street caught on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A blaze had spread on the second floor.

No one was injured, but an unknown amount of people were displaced by the fire, CFD said. Firefighters struck out the blaze at 1:47 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, CFD said.