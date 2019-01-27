Our Pledge To You

01/27/2019, 02:33am

No injuries after home in Bridgeport catches on fire

By Sun-Times Wire
All residents made it out safely after their two-story home was consumed by flames early Sunday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the residence in the 300 block of West 27th Street caught on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A blaze had spread on the second floor.

No one was injured, but an unknown amount of people were displaced by the fire, CFD said. Firefighters struck out the blaze at 1:47 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, CFD said.

Officials battle a fatal fire about 2 a.m. Sunday, January 27, 2019 in the 300 block of West 27th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Sun-Times Wire