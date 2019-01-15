No injuries after Metra strikes car in Lombard

A group of citizens helped rescue an elderly driver from a vehicle stuck on the Metra tracks Monday night in west suburban Lombard.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the driver had driven onto the tracks near Grace Street and St. Charles Road, according to a Metra spokesman.

Witnesses evacuated the driver as officers headed to the scene, according to a statement from the Village of Lombard.

The Elburn-bound No. 65 train then rammed into the unoccupied car, Metra said. The next trains in both directions suffered up to hour-long delays, with one of the Chicago-bound ones getting canceled later that evening.

No one was injured in the crash, Lombard’s statement said.