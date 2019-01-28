No injuries after Metra train hits vehicle on NW Side

No one was hurt after a Metra train struck a car amid a blustery snowfall during Monday morning rush hour in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to authorities.

About 7 a.m., a non-scheduled train was traveling down the tracks at 2020 North Narragansett when it hit the car, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller. The train had no passengers besides crew members.

It was unknown if anyone was inside the car when the train ran into it, but both Miller and Chicago police said no one was injured.

Authorities removed the car, and trains were back to traveling on those rails within the hour, Miller said.