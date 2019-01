No injuries after United plane makes emergency landing at O’Hare

A flight from San Francisco to Chicago made an emergency landing Tuesday night at O’Hare International Airport.

United flight 698 was scheduled to land at 8:20 p.m. but experienced “an issue with its landing gear,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Erin Benson. No one was injured during the emergency landing.

The airline company arranged for passengers to be transported from the plane to the airport terminal, Benson said.