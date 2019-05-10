Woman escapes vehicle before it crashes into the Chicago River

A 49-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into the Chicago River Friday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 12:40 a.m., the woman was driving in the 5100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when she collided with a cement barrier, Chicago police said. She lost control of the vehicle but got out before it plunged into the water.

The woman wasn’t injured and refused medical attention, police said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information.