No injuries in 3-story apartment fire in Harvey

A fire inside a three-story apartment was extinguished early Thursday in south suburban Harvey.

At 12:30 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire on the third floor of a building in the 300 block of East 147th Street, according to city spokesman Sean Howard. The family of the unit that was ablaze was not home at the time, but all others were safely evacuated.

The fire was put out about an hour later, Howard said. All families have returned without injuries to their apartment units.