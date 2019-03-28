No injuries in ambulance crash in West Town

No one is injured in an accident involving a private ambulance early Thursday in West Town.

About 12:10 a.m., the ambulance was southbound in the 300 block of North Western Avenue when a woman driving north lost control of her vehicle and crashed into it, Chicago police said.

The people inside the ambulance, a man, 29, and two women, 24 and 46, were not injured and refused medical attention, police said. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, also refused medical attention.

No citations were issued due to weather conditions, police said.