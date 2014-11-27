No injuries in Chatham apartment fire

No one was hurt in a fire that caused significant damage to an apartment building in the South Side Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday.

The blaze started about 10:30 p.m. in the rear porches of the building in the 8000 block of South Champlain, according to Fire Media Affairs.

The fire spread to the building next door before the fire was extinguished around 11 p.m., officials said.

No one was hurt. It wasn’t immediately known how many residents were displaced by the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.