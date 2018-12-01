No injuries in Palatine commercial building fire

No one was injured when a northwest suburban Palatine business caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

At 3:53 p.m., firefighters were called to the 700 block of West Colfax Street, according to a press release from the Palatine Fire Department. Light smoke was blooming from a unit in the first floor of the building.

Firefighters rushed inside to put out a fire in that space and fanned out to look for trapped occupants, the fire department said. The fire was stamped out at 4:11 p.m. after a crew of 22 firefighters responded.

No civilians or firefighters were reported injured, the fire department said. One unit was left uninhabitable.

Palatine Fire Department investigators were looking into the cause of the blaze.