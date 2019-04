No injuries in West Woodlawn fire

Chicago Fire Fighters respond to a fire, Monday morning, in the 700 block of East 60th Street, in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Firefighters responded to a blaze Monday in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

A fire broke out just after midnight at a structure in the 700 block of East 60th Street, the Chicago Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.