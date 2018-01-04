No injuries reported after fire at Elmhurst house put out

No injuries were reported after a house fire Thursday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

Firefighters responded about 9:45 a.m. to the home at 815 N. Howard, according to the Elmhurst Fire Department.

Smoke was reported in the basement of the 1 1/2-story home. When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the roofline, authorities said. The fire was put out by 10:30 a.m.

The department said the fire may have started in or around the fireplace, but the cause was still under investigation. The home was deemed uninhabitable.