No injuries reported after shots fired at CPD officer in South Shore

Three people were being questioned by Chicago police after someone fired shots at an officer Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers were responding to reports of a suspicious person at 9:18 a.m. when they spotted a group of males standing in front of a building in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue, according to Chicago police.

When the officers approached, one of the males ran up the stairs, police said. One officer chased him and heard several gunshots in his direction. No injuries were reported.

The three members of the group who stayed on the sidewalk were taken into police custody for questioning, police said. The person who ran away remained at large.