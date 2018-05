No injuries reported in Aurora house fire

No one was injured in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a home in west suburban Aurora.

Firefighters responded at 1:32 p.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of Clark Street and found flames coming from the roof of the home’s porch, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

The fire was quickly struck out, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the home was estimated at $25,000, the fire department said. The home was deemed uninhabitable.