No injuries reported in blaze at South Chicago church

Crews responded to the blaze at Christ Apostolic Church at 8157 S. Exchange Ave., according to Fire Media Affairs.

The fire had been extinguished as of 12:23 p.m., and no injuries were reported, according to Fire Media.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.