No injuries reported in chimney fire at Naperville home

No one was injured when a chimney caught fire Saturday night in west suburban Naperville.

Police responded at 7:31 p.m. to a call of a chimney fire at a home in the 700 block of North Brainard and reported fire showing from the roof, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

Fire crews responded shortly after and confirmed that everyone had been evacuated from the home, the fire department said. The fire, which was contained to the roof and chimney of the home, was put out within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.