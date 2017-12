No injuries reported in Englewood arson fire

No one was injured in an arson fire early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A man used an accelerant to start a fire at 1:52 a.m. in the basement of an apartment building in the 6900 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Police.

No injuries were reported, police said. Eight people were displaced by the blaze.

The man who started the fire was taken into custody.