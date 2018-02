No injuries reported in Washington Park fire that displaced 4 people

No one was injured in a fire that displaced four people Sunday afternoon in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at 1:56 p.m. to the fire in the first block of East 56th Street, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The fire was struck out by 2:21 p.m.

No one was injured, but four people were displaced by the blaze, Fire Media Affairs said. The city’s Department of Health and Human Services was called to the scene to assist them.