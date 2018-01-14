No injuries reported in Wauconda chimney fire

No one was injured when a chimney caught fire Saturday night at a home in northwest suburban Wauconda.

Fire crews responded at 9:03 p.m. to the fire in the 400 block of Oak Grove Circle and found flames coming from the base of the chimney and extending up the side of the two-story home, according to the Wauconda Fire District.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, the fire district said.

The residents had a fire burning in the fireplace when the blaze broke out, the fire district said. They called 911 and left the home before fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported, but the residents were displaced by the fire, the fire district said.