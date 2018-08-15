No injuries reported when planes collide at O’Hare Airport

Two United Airlines planes collided Wednesday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport.

The United planes collided about 4:20 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Chicago Department of Aviation. No injuries were reported.

As United flight 645 was pushing back from Gate C30, the left wing of the airplane clipped the left wing of United flight 2746, which was parked at Gate C28, according to Tony Moninaro with the Federal Aviation Administration. Both planes sustained damage to their wings.

Flight 645, which was headed to Portland, Oregon, was delayed about two hours, according to United. Flight 2746 was headed to Cleveland, but was canceled.

The FAA is investigating the incident.