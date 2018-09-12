Metra won’t hike fares in 2019, but warns ‘drastic’ service cuts possible

Metra announced Wednesday that it will not raise fares in 2019 — but it also warned of “drastic” cuts to service down the line if the state won’t pony up new funds to pay for improvements.

Metra’s board voted unanimously against a fare hike to fund capital projects, deciding that “another fare increase for capital needs would overburden Metra’s customers after four straight fare increases,” the agency said in a statement.

Also, the revenue resulting from a fare hike would provide “only a fraction” of the money needed to fund shortfalls, Metra said.

Instead, the board made an appeal to the public to join them in calling on state lawmakers to provide Metra with new, sustained funding. Falling short, they said, would result in possibly shrinking the entire system.

“We ask our passengers and our elected leaders to join with us to tell our story to members of the state Legislature,” Metra Chairman Norm Carlson said in the announcement. “That story is very simple: Metra needs a sustained capital program to maintain its existing service levels in the 2020s. Otherwise, drastic changes in service levels may be needed to shrink to a size that existing resources can sustain.”