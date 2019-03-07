No one hurt in Chinatown fire

A fire broke out Thursday night at a residential building in the 300 block of West 24th Street. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

No one was injured when a fire broke out Thursday night in the Chinatown neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire started at a residential building in the 300 block of West 24th Street, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs at 10:42 p.m. Fire crews were able to put the fire out by 11:03 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but 12 people were displaced, the fire department said. The American Red Cross and other aid workers were responding to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.