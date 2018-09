No one hurt in fire at Hermosa coach house

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Keeler. | Chicago Fire Media

No injuries were reported after a fire tore through a coach house Sunday afternoon in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at 12:37 p.m. at the two-story coach house in the 1600 block of North Keeler, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

The fire was put out by 1:16 p.m., according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media. No one was injured.

No further information was immediately made available.