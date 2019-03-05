No one hurt in fire at Norwood Park elementary school

No one was injured in a fire Tuesday evening at a public elementary school in the Norwood Park community on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out about 5:50 p.m. at Onahan Elementary School, 6634 W. Raven St., according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The blaze, which was contained to the school’s auditorium, was put out by 7:11 p.m.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to smoke contamination, fire officials determined that Onahan students will need to attend classes at Taft High School on Wednesday, according to a letter to parents provided by a Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman.

“For arrival tomorrow morning, all children should plan to arrive at Onahan,” the letter said. “Upon arrival, students will be transported to Taft High School, and at the end of the day, they will be returned to Onahan for dismissal.”