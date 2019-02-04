No one hurt in kitchen fire at sushi restaurant in Palatine

No injuries were reported after a kitchen fire early Sunday at a sushi restaurant in northwest suburban Palatine.

Firefighters responded at 12:21 a.m. to a fire alarm at Sushi Para, 1268 E. Dundee Road, according to the Palatine Fire Department. The fire started in the kitchen and was quickly put out by the building’s sprinkler system.

No one was injured, but the restaurant was left uninhabitable, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.