No one hurt in three-alarm fire in Back of the Yards

Fire crews battle a blaze Monday night in the 4200 block of South Ashland. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

No one was injured in a three-alarm blaze Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Multiple fire crews responded to the fire at a two and a half story building in the 4200 block of South Ashland, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs at 9:23 p.m.

The building has a tattoo shop on the first floor and apartments above.

The fire spread to a pair of neighboring buildings to the north, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. However, four people, including three children, were displaced by the fire.

The fire was put out by 11:21 p.m., the fire department said.