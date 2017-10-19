No one hurt when school bus strikes house in Elk Grove Village

No one was injured when a school bus crashed into a house Thursday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

About 7:30 a.m., the bus was heading north across Landmeier Road at Holly Lane when it was was involved in a crash with another vehicle, Elk Grove Village Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said.

The bus driver lost control after the crash, crossed Landmeier and drove onto the front yard of a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection, then swerved across Holly and stuck a house at the northwest corner, Gaspari said.

No students were on board the bus and no injuries were reported, Gaspari said.

Two people were inside a bedroom in the corner of the house that was struck, but they were not hurt.

The bus driver was cited for failing to yield, Gaspari said.

The house sustained structural damage and is being checked out by the village’s building department, but is habitable.