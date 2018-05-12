Red Line service delayed after downed wires cause fire near Sheridan station

Red line service was delayed Saturday afternoon after downed wires caused a fire on the tracks near the Sheridan station.

The fire broke out about 2:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Sheridan, according to Chicago Police and Fire Media Affairs. Power was then cut on that stretch of the Red Line.

ComEd was responding to the incident, Fire Media Affairs said.

No one was injured, authorities said.

As of 2:59 p.m., Red Line trains were standing at Sheridan due to the fire, according to an alert from the CTA. Travelers were advised to consider using No. 22 Clark, No. 36 Broadway, No. 147 Outer Drive Express and No. 151 Sheridan buses and Brown Line trains while crews worked to restore service. Shuttle buses were available between Wilson and Belmont avenues.

As of 3:12 p.m., southbound Red Line were bypassing the Jarvis, Morse, Loyola, Granville, Thorndale, Bryn Mawr, Berwyn, Argyle, Lawrence and Addison stations, the CTA said.