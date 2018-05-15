No one injured after lightning strike causes fire at Waukegan apartment complex

No injuries were reported after a lightning strike sparked a fire Monday night at an apartment building in north suburban Waukegan.

Fire crews responded about 8:45 p.m. to a fire alarm at a 28-unit apartment complex at 1947 Eagle Drive, according to the Waukegan Fire Department. Before they arrived, firefighters learned that residents had reported smoke coming from the building after lighting struck the roof.

Heavy rain and lighting continued to move through the area as crews began battling the blaze and evacuating residents, the fire department said.

The fire was struck out within twenty minutes, the fire department said. Firefighters remained on the scene for roughly two hours as they worked to remove smoke from the building.

No one was injured, the fire department said.

Residents from twelve of the building’s units were displaced overnight, the fire department said. As of Tuesday afternoon, residents from three units were still displaced by the fire.

The American Red Cross was providing emergency assistance to more than ten of the building’s residents, the fire department said.