No one injured in Aurora fire

No injuries were reported when a fire broke out Wednesday morning at a building in west suburban Aurora.

Fire crews responded at 10:46 a.m. to a call of a fire in the 900 block of Aurora Avenue, according to the Aurora Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters found smoking coming from the back of a two-story building consisting of businesses on the ground level and apartments on the upper level.

The fire was quickly struck out, the fire department said. The building’s smoke detectors weren’t operational at the time of the fire.

No residents were at home when the blaze broke out, the fire department said. The apartment where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable due to smoke damage, but the rest of the building was able to remain in full use.

The fire was caused by a combustible material that was left too close to a heating source, the fire department said. Damage to the building and personal property was estimated at $40,000.

