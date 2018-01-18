No one injured in Aurora house fire

The aftermath of a fire that broke out Jan. 10 in the attached garage of a home in the 900 block of Four Seasons Boulevard. | Aurora Fire Department

No one was injured when a fire broke out last week at a home in west suburban Aurora.

Fire crews responded at 6:03 a.m. Jan. 10 to a fire at a home in the 900 block of Four Seasons Boulevard, according to the Aurora Fire Department. A resident called 911 after waking up to an “unusual smell” and seeing flames coming from the home’s attached garage.

When they arrived, crews found heavy fire coming from the garage, the fire department said. The blaze was struck out within two hours.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, the fire department said. The amount of damage to the home was estimated at $75,000. A neighboring home also sustained minor damage.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.