No one injured in Aurora house fire

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Monday at a home in west suburban Aurora.

Firefighters responded about 3:10 p.m. to a call from a homeowner who noticed smoke coming from the basement of their home in the 500 block of South Ohio Street, according to the Aurora Fire Department. The first responding fire unit found light smoke coming from the home and struck out the blaze.

The home, which was deemed habitable, sustained damage estimated at $40,000, the fire department. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.