No one injured in Avondale fire

No one was injured in a fire Friday night in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Crews responded about 9 p.m. to the still and box fire at a 2.5-story building in the 3800 block of West School Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was contained to the building’s attic.

By 9:33 p.m., the fire had been struck out, the fire department said. Crews searched the building and determined it was all clear.

No one was injured in the fire, but human services were called for two adults, the fire department said.