No one injured in Elgin house fire

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Friday morning at a home in northwest suburban Elgin.

About 5 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a fire at a one-story home in the 600 block of Lower Wellington, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

The blaze was put out within about 40 minutes, the fire department said. The home was unoccupied when the fire started.

No one was hurt, but the home sustained roughly $150,000 in damages, the fire department said. The home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said.