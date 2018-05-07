No one injured in extra-alarm fire at Canaryville pallet factory

Fire crews battle an extra-alarm blaze Monday night at a pallet factory in the Canaryville neighborhood. | Chicago Fire Media Affairs

No one was injured when an extra-alarm fire broke out Monday night at a pallet factory in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:55 p.m., responding fire crews found heavy fire coming from B & S Pallet Corporation at 550 W. Root St., according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The fire was then upgraded to a two-alarm.

The fire was brought under control by 7:32 p.m., according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

No injuries were reported, Fire Media Affairs said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.