No one injured in fire at Clemente High School

No one was injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday at Roberto Clemente High School in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Fire crews responded about 2:15 a.m. to a fire in an electrical panel in a sub-basement at the school, 1147 N. Western Ave., where light smoke was reported, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The fire was struck out within 40 minutes.

Representatives for ComEd and the Chicago Board of Education were responding to the scene, Chicago Fire Media Affairs said. It was unknown whether the fire would interrupt school on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, Chicago Fire Media Affairs said.