No one injured in fire at Elmhurst home

No one was injured when a fire broke out at a home Friday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

Fire crews responded at 10:13 a.m. to a call of smoke in the kitchen of a home in the 300 block of Scott Street, according to the Elmhurst Fire Department.

When they arrived, the fire had been contained to the attic, and it was struck out within 20 minutes, the fire department said. No injuries were reported.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, the fire department. Damage estimates weren’t immediately available.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.