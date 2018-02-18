No one injured in fire at Red Robin restaurant in Orland Park

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a restaurant in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Fire crews responded about 4:30 p.m. to an automatic alarm at the Red Robin restaurant at 15503 S. La Grange Road, where witnesses reported a “blazing roof fire,” according to village spokesman Ray Hanania.

The fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen before spreading to the roof, Hanania said.

No injuries were reported after customers and employees were evacuated from the restaurant, Hanania said. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.