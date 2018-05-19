No one injured in fire at Subway restaurant in Evanston

No one was injured in a fire Saturday afternoon at a Subway restaurant in north suburban Evanston.

Firefighters responded at 1:02 p.m. to the fire at the restaurant at 1900 Dempster St. that broke out during a busy lunch hour, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

The initial responding firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the front of the building, the fire department said. When they entered the restaurant, firefighters noticed that an activated sprinkler system had kept the fire in check.

Subway customers and employees were able to safely exit the building before the fire department’s arrival, the fire department said.

The building suffered significant smoke and water damage, but the restaurant and other businesses in the complex were saved due to the sprinkler system, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, the fire department said. No foul play was suspected.