No one injured in fire at vacant house in Harvey

A firefighter stands in front of a home that burned down about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018 in the 15700 block of South Loomis Avenue in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

No one was injured when a vacant house burned to the ground Sunday morning in south suburban Harvey.

The fire started about 5:30 a.m. at the house in the 15700 block of South Loomis, according to the Harvey Fire Department.

The house then burned down at its foundation, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

No further information was made available.