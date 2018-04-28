No one injured in fire that destroyed Naperville home

No injuries were reported after a fire destroyed a home Friday night in west suburban Naperville.

Firefighters responded about 8 p.m. to a report of smoke and a fire at a home in the first block of West Bailey Road, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

After arriving, firefighters found the blaze coming from the back exterior and extending to the attic and roof, the department said. More companies eventually arrived, and the fire was struck out.

No one was injured, the department said.

The residence was deemed uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.