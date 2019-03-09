No one injured in Naperville house fire

No one was hurt in a house fire Saturday morning in west suburban Naperville.

At 10:27 a.m., fire crews responded to the blaze in the 900 block of Darius Lane, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

The fire, which was coming from an attached garage, was eventually put out, the fire department said. The home’s sole occupant got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was found to be accidental, the fire department said.