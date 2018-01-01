No one injured in Palatine townhouse fire

No one was injured when a northwest suburban Palatine townhouse caught fire New Year’s Eve.

Crews responded at 8:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of East Cunningham Drive, where they saw flames blowing out of the second-floor windows of a vacant end unit in a four-unit townhouse, according to the Palatine Fire Department.

The fire was under control by 8:26 p.m., the fire department said. Crews continued to perform salvage and overhaul activities after that.

No one was injured in the fire, the fire department said. The townhouse sustained heavy damage and was left uninhabitable.