No one injured in Summit apartment fire

No one was injured in a Summit apartment fire over the weekend in the northwest suburb.

Fire crews received a call at 2:32 a.m. Saturday of heavy smoke and fire coming from a 3-floor apartment building located at 7641 West 61st Place, according to a statement from Summit fire.

The fire was contained to the building and all 12 occupants exited safely, fire said. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated for exhaustion.

The residents were provided housing assistance by the Red Cross, fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.